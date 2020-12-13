Sign up
Photo 958
Flashing lights
Every time I moved my head quickly near the tree lights it looked like they were flashing. Took this photo when moving and you can see lots of dots. Counted 25 of them, the exposure is 1/16 of a second, so flashing at 400 times a second?
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
0
0
Richard Creese
@richardcreese
Engineer/programer from Leicester, England.
Views
4
365
SM-A705FN
13th December 2020 10:07am
tree
,
christmas
,
phone
,
mobile
,
lights
,
a70
