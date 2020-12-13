Previous
Flashing lights by richardcreese
Photo 958

Flashing lights

Every time I moved my head quickly near the tree lights it looked like they were flashing. Took this photo when moving and you can see lots of dots. Counted 25 of them, the exposure is 1/16 of a second, so flashing at 400 times a second?
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Richard Creese

@richardcreese
Engineer/programer from Leicester, England.
