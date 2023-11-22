Previous
Nat West Tower by richardsandford
13 / 365

Nat West Tower

As a kid I remember going to London and gazing on this building in wonder as it was so tall. Now you can look down on it from a comfy viewing platform whilst drinking tea
JackieR ace
Fabulous view, which skyscraper were you in?
November 23rd, 2023  
