Previous
13 / 365
Nat West Tower
As a kid I remember going to London and gazing on this building in wonder as it was so tall. Now you can look down on it from a comfy viewing platform whilst drinking tea
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Rich
@richardsandford
JackieR
ace
Fabulous view, which skyscraper were you in?
November 23rd, 2023
