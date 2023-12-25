Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Charlie the Cat
This animal has cost me over £500 in vet fees this week but he is worth it. Love this little man
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Rich
@richardsandford
15
photos
3
followers
3
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23
Taken
25th December 2023 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Phil Sandford
ace
😲
Not got insurance, or was that £500 on top of insurance?
December 25th, 2023
365 Project
