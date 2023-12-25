Previous
Charlie the Cat by richardsandford
15 / 365

Charlie the Cat

This animal has cost me over £500 in vet fees this week but he is worth it. Love this little man
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Rich

@richardsandford
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
😲
Not got insurance, or was that £500 on top of insurance?
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise