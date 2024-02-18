Previous
View from the Porch by rickaubin
View from the Porch

Taking a couple years ago in upstate New York. Our favorite season as we’re getting weary of winter here in Maine.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Rick Aubin

Mallory ace
What a gorgeous view. Well captured.
February 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
You can look back and think - maybe a few more months - I can make it!
February 18th, 2024  
