Previous
244 / 365
The Speed of Light
ICM and brightly colored lights.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
2
0
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
244
photos
37
followers
44
following
66% complete
View this month »
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th November 2024 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a colourful abstract it makes
November 8th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs!
November 8th, 2024
