Crimson Cavern by rickaubin
Crimson Cavern

Again, trying not to ignore the ordinary, everyday things we “see.”
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Rick Aubin

Rick Aubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
L. H. ace
Is this light on a car? It’s very beautiful and bold and textured.
February 20th, 2024  
Rick Aubin
Yes it is! It’s the brake light. Thanks!
February 20th, 2024  
