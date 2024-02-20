Sign up
58 / 365
Crimson Cavern
Again, trying not to ignore the ordinary, everyday things we “see.”
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Rick Aubin
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
2
2
365
iPhone 11
18th February 2024 12:41pm
abstract
L. H.
ace
Is this light on a car? It’s very beautiful and bold and textured.
February 20th, 2024
Rick Aubin
Yes it is! It’s the brake light. Thanks!
February 20th, 2024
