Monochrome Man VS Giant Grapefruit by rickaubin
80 / 365

Monochrome Man VS Giant Grapefruit

Monochrome man enters the bizarre world of colors, and is immediately confronted with a giant grapefruit that threatens to crush his melon.

Ok, ok, just discovered a color isolating app and couldn’t resist converting a few old photos.
14th March 2024

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
