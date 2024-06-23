Sign up
Previous
152 / 365
Non-conformist
Don’t be afraid to stand out in a crowd!
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
2
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Tags
red
Corinne C
ace
Great title and selective color!
June 23rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Very well thought out capture
June 23rd, 2024
