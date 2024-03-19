Previous
Flight Delay by rickaubin
Flight Delay

Are the stairs falling over or am I?
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
John
Cool, messes with my head
March 19th, 2024  
