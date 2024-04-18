Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Too Close to the Chandellier
Going for an abstract of this prism-like fixture.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Rick Aubin
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th April 2024 4:44pm
Tags
b&w
