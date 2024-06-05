Sign up
Previous
142 / 365
Red Glimmer
The rain kept me from capturing today, so here’s another one from the car show.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
0
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
142
photos
27
followers
27
following
38% complete
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
1st June 2024 10:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
mr.
