Previous
165 / 365
Empty Show House
A rare shot of the empty theater.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Rick Aubin
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th July 2024 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Suzanne
ace
Oh that is a great capture with the way the light falls creating an expectant feel!
July 21st, 2024
