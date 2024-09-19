Previous
The Autumn Sun Departs by rickaubin
208 / 365

The Autumn Sun Departs

Daily view of the road where I walk my dog.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous colors
September 20th, 2024  
