Tonights Sunset Before the Storm! by rickster549
Tonights Sunset Before the Storm!

Has been fairly calm so far here today. And was surprised that there was a sunset tonight. Just hoping that the storm will stay far enough offshore that all we'll get will be a lot of rain and some minor winds.
Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
