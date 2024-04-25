Previous
Tonight's Sunset, at a Different Location! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset, at a Different Location!

Went to one of my other spots tonight and got a pretty good show. It lit up very nice and with the calm waters, the reflections showed up in there really well. Probably best on black if you have the time.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Great location. Love the shot.
April 26th, 2024  
