Previous
Photo 3196
Mom, Got up Out of the Nest!
And was stretching and making a lot of noise. I think she was probably trying to call dad to bring some lunch. Still no sighting of the babies.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9394
photos
169
followers
52
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th April 2024 11:02am
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Super nice
April 27th, 2024
