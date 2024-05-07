Sign up
Previous
Photo 2961
Monarch Butterfly!
Finally saw one of these guys today. It was sitting still very long, but I did manage to get few shots before it took off.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9427
photos
166
followers
52
following
811% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th May 2024 10:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterflys-rick365
gloria jones
ace
What a great, detailed capture.
May 8th, 2024
