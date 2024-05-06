Sign up
Photo 2960
Osprey, Watching Over the Waters!
Not sure why this one was so intent on it's looks over the water, as it appears that it's already got a fish in it's claws as it sits up there on the limb.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
