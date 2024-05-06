Previous
Had a Nice Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3258

Had a Nice Sunset Tonight!

Thought it was going to be blocked again tonight, but seemed like the clouds out there finally broke apart and let the sun shine through. Turned out to be a really colorful sunset tonight. Yayyyy!!!
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Rick

@rickster549
*lynn ace
beautiful sunset ~ the colors are wonderful
May 7th, 2024  
