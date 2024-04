Barred Owl, Checking Me Out!

Had walked by this spot earlier, but didn't see anything at that time, but as I was headed back to the car, looked out in the woods and saw this one just sitting there about head high. Eased into the woods just a little bit so I could brace the camera on a tree, so this was a really close shot. Probably about 12 to 15 feet away. Got my shots and eased back out and let it be.