Photo 3250
Tonight's Sunset!
Had some nice looking clouds out there as the sun was going down, but after the sun got below the horizon, it just didn't happen tonight.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9400
photos
169
followers
52
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th April 2024 7:53pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Taffy
ace
I like this with the silhouetted people on the walkway.
April 29th, 2024
