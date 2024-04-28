Previous
Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset!

Had some nice looking clouds out there as the sun was going down, but after the sun got below the horizon, it just didn't happen tonight.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Taffy ace
I like this with the silhouetted people on the walkway.
April 29th, 2024  
