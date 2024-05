Sunset, After and During the Rain!

Went down tonight, knowing that rain was supposed to move through. The first part of it was wind, so strong, I had to hold on to the tripod. Then the rain started, so we ran back to the car and waited for a bit. It slacked up and I grabbed the umbrella and walked back down, with camera protected. The rain pretty much stopped by this time, but I was still keeping the umbrella overhead to keep the camera dry. Glad I stayed.