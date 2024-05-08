Sign up
Photo 3260
Photo 3260
Sunset Over the Pier!
Last shot of the night as I was leaving. The pier was totally empty. Wish we could have gone down on the beach but with all of the work going on, they've got things blocked off so we're not really supposed to be going down.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th May 2024 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
