Sunset Over the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3260

Sunset Over the Pier!

Last shot of the night as I was leaving. The pier was totally empty. Wish we could have gone down on the beach but with all of the work going on, they've got things blocked off so we're not really supposed to be going down.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Rick

@rickster549
