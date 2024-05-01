Previous
Sunset and Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 3253

Sunset and Clouds!

Those clouds out there totally blocked the sun as it went down, but at least, after it went down, things started to change. Lit up pretty well.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Rick

@rickster549
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensatational
May 2nd, 2024  
