Photo 1938
It Was an Amazing Sunset Tonight!
Sure wasn't expecting a whole lot tonight, since we had cloudy sky's all day today. But just had to go down and wow, so glad I did. It was absolutely beautiful.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5468
photos
148
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st August 2020 7:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Jenn
ace
Wow! That is awesome
August 22nd, 2020
Taffy
ace
Another beauty! Pier makes for a great leading line.
August 22nd, 2020
