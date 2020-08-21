Previous
It Was an Amazing Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
It Was an Amazing Sunset Tonight!

Sure wasn't expecting a whole lot tonight, since we had cloudy sky's all day today. But just had to go down and wow, so glad I did. It was absolutely beautiful.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jenn ace
Wow! That is awesome
August 22nd, 2020  
Taffy ace
Another beauty! Pier makes for a great leading line.
August 22nd, 2020  
