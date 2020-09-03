Sign up
Photo 1951
Had a Beautiful Sunset Tonight!
Sure wasn't expecting this tonight. So you just never know what it's going to do when you go down. Fortunately, it's fairly close to where I live, so is just a short ride down and is always nice to get out. Best on black if you have the time.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5507
photos
146
followers
36
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd September 2020 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous... always when I have time lol.. Fav.
September 4th, 2020
