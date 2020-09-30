Sign up
Photo 1978
Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me!
Found my friend this morning. And it was in a really good spot, except for a piece of moss that was hanging down directly in front of it's face. Think I got this one, maybe without most of it out of the way.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
3
1
365
NIKON D750
30th September 2020 9:08am
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
October 1st, 2020
