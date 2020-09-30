Previous
Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me! by rickster549
Photo 1978

Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me!

Found my friend this morning. And it was in a really good spot, except for a piece of moss that was hanging down directly in front of it's face. Think I got this one, maybe without most of it out of the way.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Rick

amyK ace
Nice shot
October 1st, 2020  
