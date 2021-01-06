Previous
Found the Lady Pileated Today! by rickster549
Photo 2076

Found the Lady Pileated Today!

And she was right out in the wide open. Guess I should have paid a little more attention on the framing, as I cut off some of the tail feathers.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Linda Godwin
Super Nice to get close enough to and clear shot. Great shot
January 7th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Beautiful bird
January 7th, 2021  
Nada
What a great find
January 7th, 2021  
