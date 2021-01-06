Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2076
Found the Lady Pileated Today!
And she was right out in the wide open. Guess I should have paid a little more attention on the framing, as I cut off some of the tail feathers.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5882
photos
169
followers
39
following
568% complete
View this month »
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
Latest from all albums
2074
1778
2075
2025
1779
2076
2026
1780
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th January 2021 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Linda Godwin
Super Nice to get close enough to and clear shot. Great shot
January 7th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful bird
January 7th, 2021
Nada
What a great find
January 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close