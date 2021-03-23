Previous
Swallowtail Kite! by rickster549
Photo 2152

Swallowtail Kite!

Went to my other park today and wouldn't you know it, I saw another of the Swallowtails flying around. Got to get all the shots that I can, as they don't hang around for too long.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
You have really been hitting it right with these swallowtail kite shots - I'm not sure I've even seen one before.
March 24th, 2021  
