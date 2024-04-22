Sign up
Previous
Photo 2946
Mr. Red-bellied Woodpecker!
Was checking out the Osprey nest and this one flew out in front of me, so got a few shots. Didn't see the Ospreys today.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
3190
2944
3243
3191
2945
3244
3192
2946
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd April 2024 11:41am
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Even the glint in his eye! Very nice.
April 23rd, 2024
