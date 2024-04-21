Sign up
Photo 2945
Broadhead Skink, Checking Things Out!
Saw this guy just poking it's head out of the old tree trunk, that was hollow in the middle. Guess it was about to come out, but then I walked by. Had a few fungi on the trunk also, but guess the main subject is the skink.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st April 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
