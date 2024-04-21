Previous
Broadhead Skink, Checking Things Out! by rickster549
Broadhead Skink, Checking Things Out!

Saw this guy just poking it's head out of the old tree trunk, that was hollow in the middle. Guess it was about to come out, but then I walked by. Had a few fungi on the trunk also, but guess the main subject is the skink.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
