Previous
Photo 3192
Mr Pileated Woodpecker!
Looks like he's been on this tree for some time, with all of those holes in there.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
1
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9382
photos
168
followers
52
following
874% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd April 2024 11:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Dorothy
ace
Fave!
April 23rd, 2024
