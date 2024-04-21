Previous
Dragonfly! by rickster549
Dragonfly!

Seeing several of these around now, and some of them are actually landing and staying still.
Rick

@rickster549
Elisa Smith ace
Fab shot. I am in love with those wings, just gorgeous.
April 22nd, 2024  
