Previous
Photo 3190
Think Mom Was Shooing Me Away!
Was really that close to the nest, but it almost seemed like mom was trying to shoo me away. Haven't seen any little heads yet, but probably shouldn't be much longer.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th April 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
