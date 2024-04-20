Previous
Think Mom Was Shooing Me Away! by rickster549
Photo 3190

Think Mom Was Shooing Me Away!

Was really that close to the nest, but it almost seemed like mom was trying to shoo me away. Haven't seen any little heads yet, but probably shouldn't be much longer.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
@rickster549
