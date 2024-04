Mom, Great Horned Owl!

At least I think it is, as she was right over the location where the baby was chirping. The tree where the baby is, looks like a giant bush, and the baby is in there somewhere. Just have not been able to locate it. And don't won't to get too close to it, as the tree hangs over the main highway, and I would feel really bad if the baby happened to fly down in the road and get hit by a car.