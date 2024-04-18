Previous
Bluebird Hanging on the Tree! by rickster549
Photo 3188

Bluebird Hanging on the Tree!

Finally found one of these guy that would almost sit still. It was flitting around quite a bit, but did manage to sit there for several shots.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise