Great Horned Owl With Lunch!

Was out looking for the baby this morning, but didn't find it, but fortunately, my wife spotted this one up in the trees. We waited for quite some time, thinking that it might go and try to feed the baby, but that never happened. And finally, this one, I guess just got hungry and then devoured it's catch. Couldn't tell exactly what it had caught, but it was some kind of bird. I will keep looking. :-)