Baby Manatee's!

Was on one of the piers this morning and there were probably 6 or 7 manatees swimming around. One of them, must have had these two little ones, as they were staying close to the larger manatees. It's just so hard to get a decent shot of these creatures, as they only come up to take a breath and then head back down to the bottom. It would also help a whole lot if the water was a lot clearer