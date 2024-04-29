Sign up
Photo 2953
Great Horned Owl Mom!
At least I think it is. She was up in the same tree as the baby, about 8 feet away. And yes, I finally found the baby, as you'll see in the next photo. Looked like mom had had a long night, as those eye's were just not opening up.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9403
photos
169
followers
52
following
Tags
birds-rick365
