Little Blue Heron Looking for a Treat! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron Looking for a Treat!

Went down to Sweetwater Preserve this morning in Gainsville and walked around the big lakes out there. Lots of birds. This one along with all of the other birds was busy looking for that all important snack.
30th April 2024

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
