Dove! by rickster549
Photo 2951

Dove!

This one flew up into the limbs while I was on the trail and I managed to get a few shots before it flew on to the next one. Just wish it had not been in back of that small limb.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Otherwise a beautiful setting. Didn’t really notice the limb
April 28th, 2024  
