Previous
Photo 2951
Dove!
This one flew up into the limbs while I was on the trail and I managed to get a few shots before it flew on to the next one. Just wish it had not been in back of that small limb.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th April 2024 10:33am
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Otherwise a beautiful setting. Didn’t really notice the limb
April 28th, 2024
