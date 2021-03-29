Sign up
Photo 2158
Swallowtail Kites Flying Together!
Love watching these birds fly. Especially when they pair up like this. Just wish we could get some blue sky for the background.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
4
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6128
photos
183
followers
42
following
591% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th March 2021 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Great capture
March 30th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Wonderful shot of the two - would be a great time for one of my blue sky substitutions (one of the very few things I know how to do in Photoshop) but they're stunning just as is.
March 30th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
So cool to get both birds in the shot!
March 30th, 2021
amyK
ace
Nicely timed capture of the pair
March 30th, 2021
