Swallowtail Kites Flying Together! by rickster549
Swallowtail Kites Flying Together!

Love watching these birds fly. Especially when they pair up like this. Just wish we could get some blue sky for the background.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Rick

Peter Dulis ace
Great capture
March 30th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Wonderful shot of the two - would be a great time for one of my blue sky substitutions (one of the very few things I know how to do in Photoshop) but they're stunning just as is.
March 30th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
So cool to get both birds in the shot!
March 30th, 2021  
amyK ace
Nicely timed capture of the pair
March 30th, 2021  
