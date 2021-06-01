Previous
Sunset Through the Reeds by rickster549
Photo 2222

Sunset Through the Reeds

Tried something a little different tonight. Plus it was at my other sunset spot. Was up that way, so figured that I needed to Stop in and see how it was looking up there. Best on black if you have the time.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Rick

Photo Details

*lynn ace
So pretty. Lovely composition ~ fav
June 2nd, 2021  
