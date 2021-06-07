Previous
It Cleared up A Little Bit! by rickster549
Photo 2228

It Cleared up A Little Bit!

Had rain for most of the afternoon, so wasn't expecting anything tonight, but as usual, had to drive down. Glad I did. You just never know what it's going to do after a rain. Probably best on black.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Rick

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely glow on that water
June 8th, 2021  
Justin Were
Best photo I've seen so far this evening on 365.
June 8th, 2021  
Cathy
Gorgeous!
June 8th, 2021  
