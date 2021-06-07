Sign up
Photo 2228
It Cleared up A Little Bit!
Had rain for most of the afternoon, so wasn't expecting anything tonight, but as usual, had to drive down. Glad I did. You just never know what it's going to do after a rain. Probably best on black.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6338
photos
185
followers
44
following
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2176
1930
2227
2177
1931
2228
2178
1932
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th June 2021 8:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunsets-rick365
amyK
ace
Lovely glow on that water
June 8th, 2021
Justin Were
Best photo I've seen so far this evening on 365.
June 8th, 2021
Cathy
Gorgeous!
June 8th, 2021
