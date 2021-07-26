Previous
It Lit Up Pretty Well Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2277

It Lit Up Pretty Well Tonight!

Another cloudy evening at the house, with rain dripping off of the house, but had to run down to the river. Glad I did. Probably best on black if you have the time.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Been a while since you've found this wide a spread of that beautiful color. It's great on black
July 27th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 27th, 2021  
