And It Lit Up Again Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2477

And It Lit Up Again Tonight!

Had another beautiful sunset tonight. Just can't resist going down when this happens.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Allison Maltese ace
Another beauty!
February 12th, 2022  
