Lots of Clouds Tonight! by rickster549
Lots of Clouds Tonight!

Once again, the clouds moved in and the sun got blocked, just as it hit the horizon. But it did give a little color, right after it went down.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
To do them justice, your sunsets always need to be viewed on black - they're just stunning - the clouds add to the color nicely
May 24th, 2022  
