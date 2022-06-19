Previous
Went To My Other Sunset Spot Tonight! by rickster549
Went To My Other Sunset Spot Tonight!

Tried my other spot tonight. Thought it was really going to light up, but just too many clouds moved in and then pretty much blocked everything out.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Looking at this on black really makes those clouds stand out as well as the color.
June 20th, 2022  
Cathy
Fabulous clouds and color tones!
June 20th, 2022  
