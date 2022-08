One Last Sunset Before I Take Off!

Was supposed to have traveled today on our trip, but going down to sunset last night, noticed the engine light had come. So that blew trying to get away today. Took the car in this morning and got it back about 3 this afternoon. Just too late to get started, so we'll try again in the morning. So had to run down for one last sunset before I left and it turned out pretty nice after the torrential rains, just as I got there. Have a good week everyone. Hope I can get some shots on my trip.