A Little Different View for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
A Little Different View for Sunset Tonight!

Wasn't too exciting out on the pier tonight, but as I was going to check out the flashing lights, I saw this view so had to stop and get a couple of shots.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Wow - what deep color you got!
October 7th, 2022  
